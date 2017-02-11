President Trump Announces Serious War on Drugs, But Must Include Central Role of British-Wall Street Banks

In a Feb. 8 speech to the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association (MCCA) Winter Conference in Washington, President Donald Trump announced his policy for an all-out war on drugs, to be directed by Homeland Security Secretary, Gen. (r) John Kelly. The speech came as Sen. Jeff Sessions, who has been a fierce opponent of Barack Obama's drug legalization policies, was being confirmed as Attorney General.

Yesterday, Trump issued an executive order instructing the Attorney General to "form a separate task force to focus on destroying transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels." The order reads in part: "Transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including transnational drug cartels, have spread throughout the Nation, threatening the safety of the United States and its citizens.... These groups are drivers of crime, corruption, violence, and misery...

"In particular, the trafficking by cartels of controlled substances has triggered a resurgence in deadly drug abuse and a corresponding rise in violent crime related to drugs. Likewise, the trafficking and smuggling of human beings by transnational criminal groups risks creating a humanitarian crisis.... A comprehensive and decisive approach is required to dismantle these organized crime syndicates and restore safety for the American people." He called for a report within 120 days on "transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including the extent of penetration of such organizations into the United States."

What is missing from the executive order is mention of, and a strong commitment to crack down on, the international banks that are up to their ears in the laundering of drug money, which is the only thing keeping the international banking system afloat. There is only brief mention of "corruption, cybercrime, fraud, financial crimes and intellectual property theft..." as activities to be combatted, along with the "illegal concealment or transfer of proceeds derived from such illicit activities."

The LaRouche organization launched the "War on Drugs" Magazine in 1980, and issued the book Dope, Inc. in multiple editions from 1980-2010, documenting that the drug business -- the biggest business in the world -- was run at the top by the British banks, going back to the Opium Wars against China in the 19th century, and continuing through to today. The Trump War on Drugs is a long needed reversal of the Obama policy of legalizing drugs, but it will fail if it avoids addressing the actual control by Dope, Inc. -- the British Empire's banking cartels.

Video of HRHE1gc3hug

Watch yesterday's show for more: A Strategy for Victory Against Drugs Requires Glass-Steagall