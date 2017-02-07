Japan, China Offer America Critical Investments: New U.S. Economic Policy Needed Immediately!

American working people and citizens generally elected Donald Trump because their lives have been devastated by economic collapse in the era of "globalization," which they cannot stand any longer. They need, again, the "American System," going back to Alexander Hamilton's vision of the leading manufacturing and inventing nation in the world. We now have a chance for that, if we act quickly.

The panic-stricken Democratic Party, with some of its leaders calling for mass resistance against an election outcome they refuse to accept, has to wake up. Do they want a "color revolution" of groups funded by megaspeculator George Soros to overthrow the U.S. government -- an "American Maidan" as in Ukraine?

Free trade, environmentalist policies and Wall Street bank bailouts have injured millions, just as badly under Obama and Clinton as under the Bushes. Constant "regime-change" wars by Bush and Obama have ruined countries and spread terrorism worldwide; and their ultimate target has been Putin's Russia, which is ready for cooperation to defeat the terrorists. Recently, extraordinarily fortunate proposals have been made by government officials in Japan and China, to mobilize major investments to attack the worst problem in the American economy -- its obsolete and broken infrastructure.

A second meeting of President Trump with Japanese Prime Minister Abe is scheduled this Friday, Feb. 10, accompanied by Cabinet-level meetings involving the President's nominees for Commerce Secretary and Trade Representative. Nikkei Press Agency reported yesterday that up to nearly 5% of Japan's $1.4 trillion national pension fund, the GPIF, could be invested, as Abe said Feb. 1: "I wish to discuss [japanese] contributions toward improved productivity and competitiveness in the entire U.S. industrial sector, or a large framework that includes aid for infrastructure development." In addition, reported Nikkei, "Long-term financing for high-speed rail projects in Texas and California would be provided through such avenues as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation."

At the same time, the head of China's sovereign wealth funds, Mr. Ding Xuedong of the China Investment Corporation, has stated that those funds would like to convert their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, estimated to be as much as $100 billion, into an "infrastructure build" in the United States.

But the United States has no national bank or credit institution to organize such investments. It is unprepared to direct them away from speculators, and into high-technology infrastructure projects and scientific advances. And without restoring the Glass-Steagall Act, it cannot shut off the massive Wall Street speculation casinos which have crashed the economy.

This sets a very short timetable for action. In order to seize these opportunities, U.S. economic policy has to be dramatically and rapidly changed from the "globalization and deindustrialization" era -- as is necessary in any case. Reinstate Glass-Steagall. Establish a "Hamiltonian" national bank for infrastructure and manufacturing. Plan new high-technology platforms like a national high-speed rail grid, revitalized exploration of space, development of fusion and plasma technologies.

These reflect Lyndon LaRouche's "Four Laws to save the nation." Some of these are President Trump's promises, yet unacted on. A national mobilization to hold his feet to the fire on them, is the only sane thing to do.