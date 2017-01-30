THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Stop Steve Mnuchin!

January 30, 2017

LaRouchePAC is in all-out mobilization to block the nomination of Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary in the new Administration. Mnuchin has been a long-time flunky of British Empire agent George Soros, and openly opposed restoration of Glass-Steagall in his Jan. 19 confirmation hearing -- even though President Trump supported Glass-Steagall in his campaign. Lyndon LaRouche has warned that Mnuchin's confirmation could sink this Administration.

In an activists' conference-call addressed by Helga Zepp-LaRouche yesterday, LaRouchePAC leader Debra Freeman shared the following information with activists who had called in from across the U.S.

As late as the close of business on this last Friday, it was expected that Senate Finance Committee was unlikely to vote on the nomination until early February. In a surprise move, Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin Hatch announced that he was scheduling a vote to send the Mnuchin nomination to the full Senate Monday night. It is expected that several members of the committee are likely to object, until they have received answers to written questions that they had forwarded to the nominee. Chairman Hatch may or may not honor those objections. If the vote takes place as he announced, members of the committee have three options: they can recommend that the full Senate approve the nomination, they can recommend rejection, or they can vote to make no recommendation at all.

Once the Committee vote takes place, the nomination moves to the full Senate. The nomination must be on the Senate Executive Calendar for more than one day before it can make it to the Senate floor for consideration. Unanimous consent of the time and date for debate must be agreed upon by all senators. If even ONE senator does not agree, a "hold" is placed on the nomination. At the point that the nomination is moved to the Senate floor, unlimited debate is allowed until two-thirds of the Senate vote to invoke cloture, closing debate. Following a vote of cloture, the Senate conducts a simple majority vote on whether to confirm, reject or take no action on the nomination. The Senate Finance Committee members are:

Chairman, Orrin Hatch (R-UT) 202-224-5251
Ranking Minority Leader, Ron Wyden (D-OR) 202-244-5244
Chuck Grassley (R-IA) 202-224-3744
Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) 202-224-4822
Mike Crapo (R-ID) 202-224-6142
Maria Cantwell (D-WA) 202-224-3441
Pat Roberts (R-KS) 202-224-4774
Bill Nelson (D-FL) 202-224-5274
Michael B. Enzi (R-WY) 202-224-3424
Robert Menendez (D-NJ) 202-224-4744
John Cornyn (R-TX) 202-224-2934
Thomas R. Carper (D-DE) 202-224-2441
John Thune (R-SD) 202-224-2321
Benjamin L. Cardin (D-MD) 202-224-4524
Richard Burr (R-NC) 202-224-3154
Sherrod Brown (D-OH) 202-224-2315
Johnny Isakson (R-GA) 202-224-3643
Michael F. Bennet (D-CO) 202-224-5852
Rob Portman (R-OH) 202-224-3353
Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D-PA) 202-224-6324
Patrick J. Toomey (R-PA) 202-224-4254
Mark R. Warner (D-VA) 202-224-2023
Dean Heller (R-NV) 202-224-6244
Claire McCaskill (D-MO) 202-224-6154
Tim Scott (R-SC) 202-224-6121
Bill Cassidy (R-LA) 202-224-5824

Memo Documents Mnuchin's Violation of Foreclosure Laws

David Dayen wrote as follows in The Intercept on Jan. 3, under the headline "Treasury Nominee Steve Mnuchin's Bank Accused of 'Widespread Misconduct' in Leaked Memo." "OneWest Bank, which Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, ran from 2009 to 2015, repeatedly broke California's foreclosure laws during that period, according to a previously undisclosed 2013 memo from top prosecutors in the state attorney general's office.

"The memo obtained by The Intercept alleges that OneWest rushed delinquent homeowners out of their homes by violating notice and waiting period statutes, illegally backdated key documents, and effectively gamed foreclosure auctions." In the memo, the leaders of the state attorney general's Consumer Law Section said they had uncovered evidence suggestive of widespread misconduct in a year-long investigation. In a detailed 22-page request, they identified over a thousand legal violations in the small subsection of OneWest loans they were able to examine, and they recommended that Attorney General Kamala Harris file a civil enforcement action against the Pasadena-based bank. They even wrote up a sample legal complaint, seeking injunctive relief and millions of dollars in penalties. "But Harris's office, without any explanation, declined to prosecute the case.

"Mnuchin, the former CEO of OneWest, was already facing challenges in his upcoming Senate confirmation hearings on account of his bank's ruthless foreclosure practices, ranging from locking out one homeowner during a Minneapolis blizzard, to foreclosing on another over a 27-cent payment shortfall...." The complete 22-page memo is here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3250383-OneWest-Package-Memo.html


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

