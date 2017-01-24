THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Financial Warfare

The Time is Now — Destroy the British Empire Once and For All

January 24, 2017
President Franklin Roosevelt with Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill, Tehran, Iran. November 29, 1943.
PDF icon 20170125-time-is-now.pdf

There are many who have doubted Lyndon LaRouche over these past 50 years in his warning that the British Empire was still alive, and still dedicated to crushing the American System of Alexander Hamilton, John Quincy Adams, Abe Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. But today those doubts have been proven to be most foolish, as the imperial lords of the City of London and the British Monarchy have declared themselves, proudly, to be intent on destroying any effort to restore the American System in their former colony.        

The Obama years had proven to be the total take over of the US government by the British System. The "free trade" model of the British, which America's Founding Fathers had fought a revolution to escape, had succeeded in eliminating all of the Franklin Roosevelt regulations and restraints on Wall Street, creating a speculative bubble reaching into the mega-trillions of dollars. The British opium war on China was superseded in evil by the British and Wall Street banks' "Dope, Inc.," creating the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history, while Obama refused to jail the bankers responsible for either the financial crash or the drug money laundering, and openly promoted drug legalization. Industry was dismantled under the guise of "free trade" and the hoax that carbon was destroying the planet, all sponsored by Prince Philip's World Wildlife Fund and related green fanatics. Space exploration and the scientific development of nuclear and fusion power were destroyed under the same British imperial model of forced backwardness. Perpetual, colonial warfare has been waged against nations that were no threat to the U.S., but were considered too close to Russia or China, using the British/Saudi funded terror networks to remove governments by force, and leaving behind a state of barbarism under warring terrorist factions. Obama and his British sponsors prepared for war with Russia and China, with a massive military encirclement of both Eurasian nations.        

The threat to this British control over the U.S. represented by the defeat of the Obama/Hillary evil in November has now forced the British to come out into the open, willing to kill to stop any chance that the Trump Administration can restore sanity. They must be stopped, and the British System destroyed, if civilization is to survive this crisis.        

Look at the past months:        

  • It is now known that the entire hysterical campaign to portray Donald Trump as a Russian tool was run by the MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who fabricated a document so absurd that even the British assets within the US intelligence community had to admit that they could not confirm any of it, despite the fact that they leaked it to the public.

  • The London Spectator published an article by a BBC journalist Paul Wood on Jan. 21 titled "Will Donald Trump be assassinated, ousted in a coup or just impeached?" It must be remembered that American presidents who have stood up against the British Empire have a tradition of being killed, by the British, throughout U.S. history — Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy.

  • A legal case has been introduced in New York accusing Trump of breaching the Constitution by owning hotels which occasionally accept foreign government officials as guests, supposedly constituting bribes and payoffs to the President. The case is being brought by "Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington," a group funded by the notorious British asset George Soros, the world's leading sponsor of drug legalization, euthanasia, color revolutions, and subversive operations against the Russian and Chinese governments.

    • Despite the Soros campaign against Trump, whom he labeled a "would-be dictator," an associate of Soros, Steven Mnuchin, has been chosen as Trump's Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin worked in two hedge funds heavily funded by Soros, and worked directly for Soros Fund Management at one point. Mnuchin, in his confirmation hearing, flatly stated that he (and Trump) would not support the restoration of Glass Steagall, despite the fact that Trump had pledged to restore Glass Steagall during the campaign. The British Foreign Office in 2012 informed an American economist visiting the City of London that passage of the Glass Steagall legislation, which was then before the Congress due primarily to extensive organizing by LaRouche PAC, was a Casus Belli, a justification for war.

    That war is now engaged. The potential that the new American Administration will reject the British System, in favor of Glass Steagall, of cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism rather than overthrowing sovereign governments, and of joining with China in the New Silk Road development of the entire world, is not certain, but definitely possible. What is required is the mobilization of the American people to acknowledge the evil of the British System and to crush it, protecting Trump and the nation from the assault on humanity now in play from a desperate British Empire. The time is now.        

    We must mobilize the American people to revive the spirit of the war of independence against the British Empire, and of Lincoln's defense of the Union, and of FDR's taming of Wall Street. It can be done, but we need to arouse the best traditions of all of American history. We need you.

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017
    Lead
    Leaflets
    LaRouche's 40 Year History
    US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

    SUPPORTING MATERIAL


    Three National Infrastructure Bank Plans with Doubtful Financing

    Tuesday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and a group of seven senior Democratic Senators informed the press that they were unveiling their own $1 trillion infrastructure program, and offered support to President Trump, if he will accept it, to overcome GOP budget-cutters.

    Democrats including Schumer, Bill Nelson of Florida, and Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy of Vermont released a 10-year blueprint to "rebuild America's infrastructure and create 15 million jobs" at a Capitol Hill press conference. Their outline includes $75 billion for schools, $210 billion for roads and bridges, $110 billion to repair and replace of water and sewer systems, $180 billion for rail and bus lines, $70 billion to deepen ports and upgrade airports, $100 billion to "update" the nation's electricity grid, $10 billion for Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals, and $20 billion for broadband installations. Some $200 billion is supposed to be a fund to build the most important national projects, and here the New ork/New Jersey "Gateway Project" rail tunnel development is
    clearly on Senator Schumer's agenda.

    One sticking point is the way the program will be funded. Although the Democrats' release called for "full Federal funding" rather than public-private partnerships, and talked about financing it by "closing tax loopholes," that is similar to invoking the Wizard of Oz or the "luck o' the Irish." Based on previous comments by Democratic staff to journalists, the idea may be to grant a business tax rate of just 10% or 15% on alleged trillions of dollars being held abroad to avoid taxation — in other words, opening a large new tax loophole rather than closing any. Nor would this come close to funding a $1 trillion program.

    Otherwise, the focus of the Democrats' plan appears to concentrate fairly heavily on repairs and "shovel-ready" local projects. It might recall the ARRA or "Stimulus Act" of Obama, which stimulated no added productivity whatsoever in the U.S. economy.

    The fact that Schumer has made it clear to LaRouchePac organizers that he does not support the re-introduction of the Glass-Steagall act, indicates the level of — at best — incompetence in his approach.

    Democrats in the House led by Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut had already presented "National Infrastructure Development Bank" legislation 10 days earlier, also calling on President Trump to support it to reach his own infrastructure-build goals. It relies on a small amount of Federal borrowing but a large amount of borrowing by such a new bank, particularly from pension funds. So while focused more on building new infrastructure, its financing method has never worked previously.

    Nor has that of the third, still floating proposal — President Trump's.


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

    Related

    Paul Singer's Elliot Vulture Fund at Center of South Korean Impeachment Scandal

    The impeachment trial of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is ongoing, but a recent move by the prosecution has shined a new light on the case — that the notorious vulture fund Elliot Management (the same fund... read more

    Financial Warfare
    Crush Wall Street
    Hillary Clinton Lost Big, Ignoring Collapse of Middle Class

    While Hillary Clinton now blames FBI Director James Comey's investigation of her emails for her loss, sane Democrats realize that it was her refusal to fight Wall Street to improve the the living standards of workers... read more

    Glass-Steagall, Financial Warfare, Economic Attrition
    Obamacare Falls with Obama, Rome Burns

    Americans have now irrefutably discovered what the LaRouche Organization told them seven years ago, that Obamacare, and Obama, represent a craven, evil attempt to establish the philosophy, and the specifics of Hitler... read more

    Financial Warfare, Nazi Healthcare, Stop WWIII
    BRICS
    Philippines: Join AIIB, Dump PPP's & Go Public

    Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III told the Inquirer last week, published Monday, that the Duterte Administration has called on the Senate to ratify the country's membership in the Chinese-... read more

    New International Economic Order, Financial Warfare
    Crush Wall Street, Four Laws
    Deutsche Bank and Hedge Funds Panic over Negative Interest Rates

    The policies of the European Central Bank have wrecked havoc on the entire European financial system, to the point that “the dead bank walking” Deutsche Bank and major European hedge funds are screaming for a change—... read more

    Glass-Steagall, Financial Warfare
    Obamacare on the Verge of Collapse in Many Counties

    When President Obama rejected the idea of a single-payer Federal medical insurance program, and, instead, turned over the drafting of the Obamacare legislation to the big health insurance companies, he couldn't... read more

    Financial Warfare, Nazi Healthcare, Impeach Obama
    Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee