The Time is Now — Destroy the British Empire Once and For All

There are many who have doubted Lyndon LaRouche over these past 50 years in his warning that the British Empire was still alive, and still dedicated to crushing the American System of Alexander Hamilton, John Quincy Adams, Abe Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. But today those doubts have been proven to be most foolish, as the imperial lords of the City of London and the British Monarchy have declared themselves, proudly, to be intent on destroying any effort to restore the American System in their former colony.

The Obama years had proven to be the total take over of the US government by the British System. The "free trade" model of the British, which America's Founding Fathers had fought a revolution to escape, had succeeded in eliminating all of the Franklin Roosevelt regulations and restraints on Wall Street, creating a speculative bubble reaching into the mega-trillions of dollars. The British opium war on China was superseded in evil by the British and Wall Street banks' "Dope, Inc.," creating the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history, while Obama refused to jail the bankers responsible for either the financial crash or the drug money laundering, and openly promoted drug legalization. Industry was dismantled under the guise of "free trade" and the hoax that carbon was destroying the planet, all sponsored by Prince Philip's World Wildlife Fund and related green fanatics. Space exploration and the scientific development of nuclear and fusion power were destroyed under the same British imperial model of forced backwardness. Perpetual, colonial warfare has been waged against nations that were no threat to the U.S., but were considered too close to Russia or China, using the British/Saudi funded terror networks to remove governments by force, and leaving behind a state of barbarism under warring terrorist factions. Obama and his British sponsors prepared for war with Russia and China, with a massive military encirclement of both Eurasian nations.

The threat to this British control over the U.S. represented by the defeat of the Obama/Hillary evil in November has now forced the British to come out into the open, willing to kill to stop any chance that the Trump Administration can restore sanity. They must be stopped, and the British System destroyed, if civilization is to survive this crisis.

Look at the past months:

It is now known that the entire hysterical campaign to portray Donald Trump as a Russian tool was run by the MI6 agent Christopher Steele, who fabricated a document so absurd that even the British assets within the US intelligence community had to admit that they could not confirm any of it, despite the fact that they leaked it to the public.

The London Spectator published an article by a BBC journalist Paul Wood on Jan. 21 titled "Will Donald Trump be assassinated, ousted in a coup or just impeached?" It must be remembered that American presidents who have stood up against the British Empire have a tradition of being killed, by the British, throughout U.S. history — Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy.

A legal case has been introduced in New York accusing Trump of breaching the Constitution by owning hotels which occasionally accept foreign government officials as guests, supposedly constituting bribes and payoffs to the President. The case is being brought by "Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington," a group funded by the notorious British asset George Soros, the world's leading sponsor of drug legalization, euthanasia, color revolutions, and subversive operations against the Russian and Chinese governments.

Despite the Soros campaign against Trump, whom he labeled a "would-be dictator," an associate of Soros, Steven Mnuchin, has been chosen as Trump's Treasury Secretary. Mnuchin worked in two hedge funds heavily funded by Soros, and worked directly for Soros Fund Management at one point. Mnuchin, in his confirmation hearing, flatly stated that he (and Trump) would not support the restoration of Glass Steagall, despite the fact that Trump had pledged to restore Glass Steagall during the campaign. The British Foreign Office in 2012 informed an American economist visiting the City of London that passage of the Glass Steagall legislation, which was then before the Congress due primarily to extensive organizing by LaRouche PAC, was a Casus Belli, a justification for war.

That war is now engaged. The potential that the new American Administration will reject the British System, in favor of Glass Steagall, of cooperation with Russia in combating terrorism rather than overthrowing sovereign governments, and of joining with China in the New Silk Road development of the entire world, is not certain, but definitely possible. What is required is the mobilization of the American people to acknowledge the evil of the British System and to crush it, protecting Trump and the nation from the assault on humanity now in play from a desperate British Empire. The time is now.

We must mobilize the American people to revive the spirit of the war of independence against the British Empire, and of Lincoln's defense of the Union, and of FDR's taming of Wall Street. It can be done, but we need to arouse the best traditions of all of American history. We need you.