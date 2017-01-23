THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order

Trump's Arrival Is a Global Development, Deny It Though He May

January 23, 2017
Donald J. Trump walks out to be sworn in as America's 45th President. [Whitehouse Instagram]
PDF icon 20170123-trumps-arrival-2.pdf

From German's Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, comes the plaintive but very true cry, in an opinion piece in Bilt am Sonntag yesterday: "There is a lot at stake today -- with the election of Donald Trump, the old world of the 20th Century is over for good."

And from Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the Schiller Institute founder who is called "Silk Road Lady" in China because of her 30-year pioneering of world land-bridge projects and institutions: "Steinmeier, however, does not know what the new order is, but we do. He recognizes that a new era is opening. But its purpose is, can we establish a new order for the common good of mankind?"

No matter how often President Donald Trump repeats, "America first," his election remains an international phenomenon, one of an ongoing global sweep of many elections now, in which the old Wall Street-City of London order of "globalization, deindustrialization, imperial war," is being thrown out.

NATO is obsolete, so is the European Union; so is Obama's "we make the rules" and overthrow regimes "we" don't like by war.

President Trump has recognized that Putin's Russia is responsible for the possibility of ending 15 years' continuous Mideast/North Africa wars, and for a new security concept, shared by Xi Jinping's China, which can break the back of international terrorism.

He will have to come to recognize that Xi is responsible for offering "a community of common destiny" through the New Silk Road infrastructure, leading fusion research and development, leading lunar exploration.

Will the American population, which has voted to reject the old, "globalization, deindustrialization" paradigm, get the new administration and Congress to do what is needed to join the new drivers of growth and scientific progress?

The tests are already underway. The fight to restore the Glass-Steagall Act requires getting Trump to act, and separating him from his Treasury Secretary nominee who publicly opposes Glass-Steagall. A national, bipartisan petition drive is underway — and on this website.

Bills are already being discussed and introduced in Congress for a "national infrastructure bank," but it will have to be an order of magnitude larger, bolder, and encompass frontiers like fusion development, space exploration, continental high-speed rail lines. And it will have to be a national credit institution linked to the international development banks of this new order, for truly great projects which span countries and continents.

Trump in a rare moment spoke of "not dominating, but leading by shining example." It's already there for him to join.

Monday, January 23, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
BRICS
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

SUPPORTING MATERIAL


LaRouche: Keep Mnuchin Out of Treasury, Avoid Economic Collapse

PDF: 
PDF icon 20170123-keep-mnuchin-out.pdf

After misrepresenting and opposing the Glass-Steagall Act in his confirmation hearings, Steven Mnuchin is a "destructive force" who should be kept out of the Trump Administration Treasury, said economist and EIR Founding Editor Lyndon LaRouche yesterday. "He can't be accepted for what he was claiming to be; he's not qualified," LaRouche added, and "he'll make a mess in the Trump Administration. Trump could come out successfully on the Glass-Steagall issue; but this guy will mess it up."

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As nominee for Treasury Secretary, Mnuchin's exchanges with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who has been a lead sponsor of legislation to restore Glass-Steagall, constituted her entire questioning period during the Senate Finance Committee hearing. Despite President Trump having called for "going back to Glass-Steagall" during the campaign, Mnuchin stated his opposition to it. Cantwell pressed the Republican Party platform's call for restoring Glass-Steagall; she also cited official estimates that a huge $14 trillion in economic losses to Americans resulted from the 2007-08 bank blowout, and that Glass-Steagall restoration was necessary to prevent that from happening again now.

Lyndon LaRouche said:

"Senator Cantwell's presentation of the case was valid, and it was a case by which she is trying to save this nation. We're on the fringe of what could be a terrible collapse."

Mnuchin's response to Cantwell was, "No, I don't support going back to Glass-Steagall as is." He said that he supported the Volcker Rule of the Dodd-Frank Act if modified.

Moreover, Mnuchin made a serious false claim to the Committee, in support of his opposition to Glass-Steagall. He claimed Glass-Steagall, according to a recent Federal Reserve report, "would have very big implication to the liquidity and the capital markets, and banks being able to perform necessary lending." In other words, that Glass-Steagall would result in a less liquid bond market for economic investments, and less lending by banks.

The truth is that this Federal Reserve Report, released this past September, criticized the Volcker Rule on that point, not the Glass-Steagall Act. It is titled, "The Volcker Rule and Market Making in Times of Stress." Its main finding is that "bonds are less liquid during times of stress due to the Volcker Rule." But Mnuchin was distressing the Committee Republicans and large numbers of bankers themselves, by supporting a Volcker Rule.

As to Glass-Steagall and bank credit: FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig has repeatedly given expert opinion to Congress and other institutions that during the roughly 60 years when Glass-Steagall was enforced, the United States' capital markets for bank lending and bond issuance were the strongest and deepest in the world.

LaRouche emphasized Jan. 22 that Mnuchin is "doing dirty work which can lead to a deadly collapse in the United States and elsewhere. With what he was pushing, he could cause a crisis which would rapidly bring down the U.S. economy as a whole. We have a new financial system coming about [referring to the international development institutions of China and the BRICS-allied nations]; and here, that begins with restoring Glass-Steagall. So this is international, not only national, in importance."

"I think there is no other option but to state that he must be gotten out" of the Treasury, LaRouche concluded.

Sign Petition: Restore Glass-Steagall


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

US Presidency
Lavrov: West's “Post-Christian Messianism” Has Brought Chaos to the World — We Must Restore Human Values

With one day remaining under the degenerate, murderous Obama Administration, and with President-elect Trump pledging to end "regime change," and restore relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov... read more

New International Economic Order
LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
2017: The End of the Bush-Obama Era

The 15 years immediately following the British/Saudi run and financed 9/11 attack on our nation will be remembered as one of the darkest periods of American history. It was during this time that our nation sank to... read more

New International Economic Order
US Presidency
The Foreign Power Corrupting U.S. Politics is London, Not Moscow

by Helga Zepp-LaRouche - The unprecedented hysteria of the mainstream media and the neocons on both sides of the Atlantic over the election of Donald Trump is material for a first-class object lesson on the real... read more

New International Economic Order
BRICS, LaRouche's 40 Year History
Xi at Davos Places Development at Center of Global Governance

In a wide-ranging speech opening up the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a reform of the system of global governance, in what might be labeled “globalization with Chinese... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
US Presidency
Trump Calls for Nuclear Arms Deal with Russia; Backs Leaving EU

The Transatlantic Establishment has been thrown into another round of rug-chewing by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's first interview with European media, a joint interview granted to The Times of London... read more

New International Economic Order
Four Laws
China Wealth Fund Wants To Turn Treasuries to U.S. Infrastructure

In a speech to the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong Monday, China Investment Corporation chairman Ding Xuedong said that CIC wants to change its holdings of U.S. Treasury debt, into an investment in building of new... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee