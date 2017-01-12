British Intelligence Trips Over Its Own Lies

The role of British intelligence in running the fraudulent campaign to paint Donald Trump as a dangerous agent of Russia and Vladimir Putin, who are supposedly subverting American freedom and democracy, has taken the proverbial "one step too far." Remember Army chief counsel Joseph Welch, in the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954, towards the end of the Truman/McCarthy anti-communist witch hunts? When McCarthy went after a young lawyer in Welch's law firm as a communist for having been in the Lawyer's Guild, Welch replied: "Now, Sir, you have gone to far. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?" That exchange essentially finished off that portion of the filthy British operation to tear apart the Franklin Roosevelt legacy in America -- although other British operations continued in other forms to this day.

Yesterday, Donald Trump confronted our era's "Joseph McCarthys," in the US press core, and within US intelligence, while it was also exposed that this filthy operation has been run from the beginning by British intelligence. The release of a 35 page document by the website BuzzFeed and then promoted by CNN, the night before Trump's press conference and 10 days before his inauguration, is full of hysterical claims which are easily provable as manufactured lies. Not only do they claim that Trump worked hand in hand with Putin to hack the DNC and Podesta's e-mails, and spread the hacked e-mails via Wikileaks, but they claim that Trump was being blackmailed by Putin with video's of his cavorting with prostitutes in Russia, and even urinating on a hotel bed that Barack Obama had slept in.

In his press conference, Trump nailed the treasonous reality of this operation. If the scurrilous report had been released by the intelligence agencies, he said, then it "would be a tremendous blot on their record, if they in fact did that.... I think it was disgraceful -- disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake [to come] out. I think it's a disgrace, and I say that, that's something that Nazi Germany would have done, and did do. I think it's a disgrace that information that was false and fake and never happened got released to the public." When CNN demanded the right to respond to Trump's denunciation of their participation in the scam, Trump cut them off: "Not you. Your organization is terrible."

Trump did not, however, identify the source of the lies -- the British intelligence agencies. The material is so clearly fraudulent that the New York Times, which has been at the center of the campaign to discredit Trump as a Russian asset, acknowledged that "The decision of top intelligence officials to give the president, the president-elect and the so-called Gang of Eight -- Republican and Democratic leaders of Congress and the intelligence committees -- what they know to be unverified, defamatory material was extremely unusual. The former British intelligence officer who gathered the material about Mr. Trump is considered a competent and reliable operative with extensive experience in Russia, American officials said. But he passed on what he heard from Russian informants and others, and what they told him has not yet been vetted by American intelligence."

In fact, the Times reported Jan. 6 that the official report released last week by the US intelligence agencies, which accused Putin of subverting the U.S. election, also came from British intelligence, which "raised an alarm that Moscow had hacked into the Democratic National Committee's computer servers, and alerted their American counterparts."

But this is what Lyndon LaRouche has reported for many, many years, regarding the subservience of US intelligence, especially under Bush and Obama, to the British Empire. After all, it was the British who dragged the US into war with Iraq based on Tony Blair's "sexed up" intelligence reports on Saddam Hussein's non-existent weapons of mass destruction; into a war on Libya based on British intelligence lies about Qadaffi and the al-Qaeda-linked Libyan "freedom fighters;" and the ongoing wars on Syria and Yemen based on lies from the same British-Saudi networks which are backing terrorists across Southwest Asia, to impose "regime change" on secular governments.

Trump yesterday said that "If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks? That's called an asset, not a liability," describing the urgency of cooperation in defeating terrorism. The same is true of friendship with China and Xi Jinping's New Silk Road initiatives around the world, which Trump must also join as the core of U.S. foreign policy.

A team of over 20 members of the LaRouche Political Action Committee were on Capital Hill yesterday, mobilizing the Congress to immediately pass Glass Steagall, calling especially on Democrats and Republicans to hold Trump to his pledge during the campaign to implement Glass Steagall and re-direct U.S. credit to rebuilding the industrial and agricultural infrastructure, and restore the nations' pursuit of fusion power, space exploration, and the frontiers of human knowledge. Nothing less can put the world back on a course worthy of human dignity for the human race.