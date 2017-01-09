THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Glass-Steagall
Stop WWIII

Corrupt Intelligence Officials behind Obama Exposed as Liars — U.S. Must Unite with Russia and China

January 9, 2017
Obama meets with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, along with other members of the intelligence community in 2010. [Whitehouse Photo]

One day after President-elect Donald Trump met with the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA chief John Brennan, and NSA chief Michael Rogers, who were intent on convincing him that Russia, and Putin personally, are out to destroy the American democratic system, President-elect Trump issued a statement which truthfully identified the problem facing America and the American population, and offered a concrete step towards the solution:

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now, and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD."

This truth was expressed through action by LaRouche's Schiller Institute on Saturday, in a beautiful demonstration of the true friendship of the American and Russian people which can and must be reestablished immediately. An event was held at the Teardrop Memorial in Bayonne, New Jersey -- the memorial contributed by the Russian government in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on the United States. The event featured the Schiller Institute Chorus singing the national anthems of both Russia (in Russian) and the Unites States (in English), together with presentations by the New York Police Department Ceremonial Unit; the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN; the Chairwoman of the 9/11 Families United for Justice against Terror; the Bayonne Fire Department; and the Schiller Institute. The event was to honor those killed in the crash of the Russian Tu-154 on Christmas Day, and especially the 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble (known as the Red Army Chorus) who perished on their way to Syria to share their music and dedication to culture with the Syrian people. See a 24 minute video of the event.

The killing machine under Obama is also using its final days in office to undermine Trump's commitment to ending the criminal "regime change" wars which have turned the past 16 years under Bush and Obama into an era of evil and bloody carnage unprecedented in American history, while attempting to box in the new administration through military confrontations with both Russia and China. While deploying huge numbers of tanks, helicopters and other military equipment to the Russian border in Europe over the weekend, Obama has also deployed the U.S.S Carl Vinson nuclear aircraft carrier group to the Pacific, timed to arrive in Asian waters near China on the day of Trump's inauguration. In South Korea, Obama has obtained authorization from the government of President Park Geun-hye -- itself facing an impeachment trial which could end its administration in a number of days -- to allow the U.S. to set up a 1,000-2,000 strong "kill squad" which is "tasked with eliminating Pyongyang's wartime command, including Kim Jong-un, and paralyzing its functions," according to Yonhap. Such provocation must be both exposed and ended immediately.

The world faces only two options -- economic collapse and world war under the London/Wall Street imperial nexus which controlled both Bush and Obama, or a revolutionary change reflecting America's Hamiltonian roots, allowing the U.S. to join with Russia and China in their joint efforts to crush terrorism, while building modern nation states through the New Silk Road process launched by China.

The LaRouche organization is fully focused on the urgent task facing the new Congress and the new President: implement Glass-Steagall now, crushing the Wall Street gambling bubble and reviving the American commitment to the frontiers of science, raising the productive and cultural platform for all Americans. A petition now being circulated by LaRouchePAC calls on Donald Trump to live up to his campaign pledge to implement Glass-Steagall, calling on him to announce this in his inauguration speech and in the State of the Union. This is the unique moment in history in which this transformation is possible, and necessary, for the human race as a whole.

Monday, January 9, 2017
Lead
BRICS
Crush Wall Street

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

BRICS, Four Laws
"As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew." —Lincoln

For an indication of the stormy progress of LaRouche's Manhattan Project, see the press release immediately below on the New York Schiller Institute's event upcoming this Saturday, Jan. 7. The growing national power... read more

Glass-Steagall
Fireside Chat with Will Wertz

Join us at 9pm EST for a strategic discussion with Will Wertz of LaRouchePAC on the necessity to pass Glass-Steagall this month and enact LaRouche's Four Laws to save the US economy. Listen tonight to find out what... read more

New International Economic Order, Glass-Steagall
Four Laws
Obama Going Down in Flames — Pass Glass-Steagall Now!

Both within the US and around the world, Obama is being ridiculed and denounced for his mass killing, his war crimes, his lies, and his frantic (but failing) effort at "manufactured hysteria" against Russia.... read more

Glass-Steagall, Impeach Obama, Stop WWIII
Four Laws
New U.S. Congress Begins, as Truth Stalks the Land

With the new, 115th Congress being sworn in yesterday, the truth is more and more inescapable to anyone potentially human, that there must be a policy shift in the United States, away from economic collapse, war, and... read more

Glass-Steagall, London-Saudi Global Terror
Four Laws
Take Action Now! Enact Glass-Steagall and LaRouche’s Four Laws

Lyndon LaRouche has put forth the measures for immediate priority action to be taken in the United States by the incoming President Trump and Congress. As LaRouche stated at the opening of his four laws, the measures... read more

Classical Renaissance, Glass-Steagall
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee