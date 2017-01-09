Corrupt Intelligence Officials behind Obama Exposed as Liars — U.S. Must Unite with Russia and China

One day after President-elect Donald Trump met with the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA chief John Brennan, and NSA chief Michael Rogers, who were intent on convincing him that Russia, and Putin personally, are out to destroy the American democratic system, President-elect Trump issued a statement which truthfully identified the problem facing America and the American population, and offered a concrete step towards the solution:

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only 'stupid' people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now, and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD."

This truth was expressed through action by LaRouche's Schiller Institute on Saturday, in a beautiful demonstration of the true friendship of the American and Russian people which can and must be reestablished immediately. An event was held at the Teardrop Memorial in Bayonne, New Jersey -- the memorial contributed by the Russian government in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on the United States. The event featured the Schiller Institute Chorus singing the national anthems of both Russia (in Russian) and the Unites States (in English), together with presentations by the New York Police Department Ceremonial Unit; the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN; the Chairwoman of the 9/11 Families United for Justice against Terror; the Bayonne Fire Department; and the Schiller Institute. The event was to honor those killed in the crash of the Russian Tu-154 on Christmas Day, and especially the 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble (known as the Red Army Chorus) who perished on their way to Syria to share their music and dedication to culture with the Syrian people. See a 24 minute video of the event.

The killing machine under Obama is also using its final days in office to undermine Trump's commitment to ending the criminal "regime change" wars which have turned the past 16 years under Bush and Obama into an era of evil and bloody carnage unprecedented in American history, while attempting to box in the new administration through military confrontations with both Russia and China. While deploying huge numbers of tanks, helicopters and other military equipment to the Russian border in Europe over the weekend, Obama has also deployed the U.S.S Carl Vinson nuclear aircraft carrier group to the Pacific, timed to arrive in Asian waters near China on the day of Trump's inauguration. In South Korea, Obama has obtained authorization from the government of President Park Geun-hye -- itself facing an impeachment trial which could end its administration in a number of days -- to allow the U.S. to set up a 1,000-2,000 strong "kill squad" which is "tasked with eliminating Pyongyang's wartime command, including Kim Jong-un, and paralyzing its functions," according to Yonhap. Such provocation must be both exposed and ended immediately.

The world faces only two options -- economic collapse and world war under the London/Wall Street imperial nexus which controlled both Bush and Obama, or a revolutionary change reflecting America's Hamiltonian roots, allowing the U.S. to join with Russia and China in their joint efforts to crush terrorism, while building modern nation states through the New Silk Road process launched by China.

The LaRouche organization is fully focused on the urgent task facing the new Congress and the new President: implement Glass-Steagall now, crushing the Wall Street gambling bubble and reviving the American commitment to the frontiers of science, raising the productive and cultural platform for all Americans. A petition now being circulated by LaRouchePAC calls on Donald Trump to live up to his campaign pledge to implement Glass-Steagall, calling on him to announce this in his inauguration speech and in the State of the Union. This is the unique moment in history in which this transformation is possible, and necessary, for the human race as a whole.