New U.S. Congress Begins, as Truth Stalks the Land

January 4, 2017
photo: Architect of the Capitol, 2014
With the new, 115th Congress being sworn in yesterday, the truth is more and more inescapable to anyone potentially human, that there must be a policy shift in the United States, away from economic collapse, war, and lies. LaRouchePAC teams were on hand, to greet lawmakers with specifics of this imperative, in terms of what to do—re-enact the Glass Steagall law, and put the U.S. on course for productivity, through a new credit system, and re-commit to science and economic development.

Furthermore, the light of truth is burning holes through the current, most-favored Big Lie of the Obama Administration, namely that demon Russia is hacking America to pieces. First, yesterday's Washington Post had to eat crow, and retract its claim made last week that Russia had hacked a New England utility company, threatening black outs. The Post's front page article yesterday is titled, "Vermont Utility Apparently Isn't Target of Any Russian Hacking." The Post had incorrectly reported that the utility itself was hacked; that the malware was Russian-associated; and that the utility—Burlington Electric—was at risk of black out. None of this was true.

Bear in mind, this is the same Washington Post, which, along with The New York Times, originated the assertion that Russia hacked computers of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, manager of the Clinton campaign, capturing emails then released by WikiLeaks, and throwing the election.

In that connection, WikiLeaks founder and editor Julian Assange has spoken out against this assertion, saying that he is a thousand-percent sure that Russia did not provide WikiLeaks with hacked emails. "We can say, we have said, repeatedly over the last two months, that our source is not the Russian government, and is not a state party." Assange said this and more, in an exclusive interview conducted last week by Sean Hannity, of Fox News, which is to be aired in full (part one) at 10 pm (Eastern) Jan. 3. This is the first-ever cable TV interview given by Assange, and his pre-released comments are already getting wide attention internationally, causing havoc for the Obama crowd, including Republican Party Russo-phobes.

These exposures underscore the point stressed recently by Lyndon LaRouche, about the final days of the Obama presidency: "Remember who is behind Obama." He refers to the dying, British City of London/Wall Street crowd. But, he adds, as their system expires—and as long as there is no forced policy-shift to extinguish it—they are dangerous, and capable of atrocities.

In Southwest Asia, look to this network in connection with who is reponsible for the New Year's Eve mass shooting in Istanbul. Investigations by the Turkish authorities, and cooperating governments in Asia, are still ongoing and secret, but LaRouche noted: Look for the hand of the British-Chechen networks in this atrocity. In addition to certain "signature" empirics connected to the incident, there is the glaring reality of the evil purpose of such an act—to attempt to sabotage the ongoing Turkey-Russia-Iran collaboration for a Syrian ceasefire, talks in Kazakhstan next week, and a political resolution. However, yesterday, Turkish Dep. Prime Minister Numann Kurtulmus vowed that Turkey will remain resolute in its commitment.

The same day as occurred the mass shooting crime in Southwest Asia—the venue of the old British Empire "Great Game,"with all its decades of bloodshed—there occurred in East Asia, the annual New Year's Eve address by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who explicitly stated the truth that mankind can act in a way to be at peace in the world. After reviewing China's accomplishments in 2016, especially in the realm of space, the One Belt, One Road, and of lifting up 10 million citizens out of poverty, Xi concluded:

"The Chinese people have always believed that the world is a commonwealth. We Chinese not only aspire for good living for ourselves, but also hope people in other parts of the world lead a decent life. At present, people in certain countries and regions are still troubled in wars and turbulence; many are suffering from diseases and disasters. We sincerely hope the international community will make concerted effort, work in the belief that mankind shares the same fate as a community, and build our planet into a more peaceful and prosperous place to live in."

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Wang Yi Lays Out Successes for the Year and Perspective Ahead

In his wide-ranging interview with People's Daily on Dec. 22 (portions of which have appeared in the English-language press), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi laid out the achievements of 2016 and pointed to the goals of 2017. The year had been one of “great turbulence with many unforeseen events," Wang said.

He pointed to the spread of terrorism; the rise of protectionism; conservatism, and strictures on cooperation. In this situation “China remains intent on overcoming the obstacles; continuing opening up; providing a direction for global governance; holding firm its position in the midst of chaos, and, on an intensely complex chess board, to safeguard its interests, in the face of the economic transformation to promote development, and we launched the new Chinese perspective of major power relations," Wang said. "China is more mature; is firmly moving forward; is entering onto the world stage, and has become a force for stability in chaos, and a force of energy in conditions of crisis," he said.

And what are the results of China's efforts in the field of global governance? People's Daily asked.

"In the face of the historical contrast in the world power relations, change in the global governance system is the trend of the times, and is the will of the people," Wang said. “The CPC Central Committee took the initiative to actively plan and put forward China's concept for strengthening global governance in a timely manner, so as to push forward the international political and economic system in a more just and reasonable direction. Over the past year, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has conducted two collective studies on global governance, and made a top-level design for China's participation in global governance, setting clear goals and direction."

In this respect, he pointed to the Hangzhou Summit, the Lima APEC Summit, and to Li Keqiang's address to the United Nations. Further on in the interview, the Foreign Minister also outlined the other successes of Chinese diplomacy in 2016: the successful meeting with the Philippine President; the initiatives within ASEAN; the continuation of the Belt and Road development; President Xi's phone call to President-elect Trump, and the successful negotiations with Myanmar and the China-EU Summit.

Wang elaborated in particular on the successes of the Belt and Road, now garnering the support of over 100 countries and international organizations: “The Belt and Road, like a high-speed train, is carrying the countries along its route to a bright future; thus resembling a broad path that attracts countries along its route to move toward a common prosperity," Wang said. The four tasks for the year include: holding the International Silk Road Belt Summit and the BRICS Summit; creating a secure external environment for continued development; creating a smooth transition in U.S.-China relations with the new administration, and to continue to create "overseas livelihood projects" to better serve national reform and development and opening up. 



Obama Complicit in Genocide in Yemen Through Billions in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

A couple of weeks ago, Obama, in a move made for no more than show, restricted the sale of guidance kits for air-dropped munitions to Saudi Arabia. This is blasted as meaningless in an article in The National Interest by Trevor Thrall, a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute who is also an associate professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Despite the carnage that the Saudi campaign as wrought in Yemen — thousands of civilian deaths and bringing the country to the edge of famine — "the United States has continued to provide arms, refuel coalition planes, share intelligence, and assist with targeting for the Saudis."

Obama's "pullback," Thrall writes, is not nearly enough to absolve the United States of its involvement in Yemen, which otherwise continues to pour gasoline on a raging fire. The Foreign Military Sales program, through which U.S. arms sales are approved, states that its mission is to "strengthen the security of the U.S. and promote world peace," but "it's hard to see how enabling the destruction of Yemen accomplishes either of those goals," writes Thrall.

All the rest of the $112 billion in arms sales to the Saudis that Obama has approved over his presidency, like the arms sales to Saudi Arabia's coalition partners in that war, as well as all the other support that the United States is providing to the Saudis in their genocidal war in Yemen, continue unabated. Thrall calls for a complete cutoff of U.S. arms sales to the Saudis and their partners.

"This approach wouldn't end the war in Yemen, or magically bring peace and stability to the region," he concludes. "But it would ensure that the United States isn't underwriting illegal and counterproductive conflicts. And that is a good place to start."


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

