Karlov Assassination — Obama's Swan Song for War

In the face of direct accusations that Obama has carried out his public threat to retaliate against Russia for their supposed subversion of the U.S. election, "at a time and place of our own choosing," Obama has not only been completely silent about the murder of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Turkey, but actually took the opportunity to further vilify Russia, just as he brags about his serial extra-judicial killings by drones and other means around the world.

"Some of [the retaliation] may be explicit and publicized; some of it may not be," Obama told NPR last Thursday, in asserting that he has the right to respond militarily to the mere accusation that Russia has conducted cyber warfare. Obama has refused to allow his intelligence officials to testify before the Congress, even in closed session, about his alleged evidence of Russian cyber attacks. Does he imagine that the world has forgotten what Edward Snowden revealed about the universal cyber warfare conducted by the NSA?

Today, while civilized nations sent condolences to Russia and Turkey, and swore to cooperate in defeating terrorism, Obama took time from his golf game to pile on new sanctions against Russian businesses and businessmen. President-elect Donald Trump sent condolences and swore that the United States under his presidency would work with Russia, and any nation, which is dedicated to clearing the world of the terrorist scourge.

Perhaps Obama called on the New York Daily News to express his feelings, through their headline: "Assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was not terrorism, but retribution for Vladimir Putin's war crimes." As has long been documented, including by Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, this would be entirely in keeping with Obama's consistent support for al Qaeda and related terrorist orgnizations in pursuing his criminal mania for "regime change" against secular, anti-terrorist governments which have committed no offense against the United States.

The intent of the Karlov assassination is clear -- Russia, Turkey, and Iran have supplanted the murderous Obama administration in Southwest Asia, demonstrating that the terrorist movements backed by the Saudis, the British, and the U.S. can, in fact, be defeated through cooperation with the sovereign governments of the region. Even worse, in the eyes of Obama's controllers in London and Wall Street, is that these nations are a major part of the "new paradigm" centered on China's New Silk Road process of global development, undermining the capacity of the bankrupt western financial system to loot the nations of Asia, Africa, and Ibero-America.

The oldest bank in the world, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is collapsing, even as you are reading this, threatening to hasten the inevitable collapse of the European and Americantoo-big-to-fail banks. A national bailout by the Italian government is in the works, according to the Financial Times, despite EU rules that failing banks must henceforth be "bailed in" -- i.e., seizure of the funds of bond holders, and even depositors, to pay off the derivative speculators. Apparently there is a recognition that a bail-in of the third-largest Italian bank would likely cause a contagion which could bring down the entire teetering western financial system. However, yet another bail-out is simply pushing the crisis off for a few more moments.

The intense pressure for war from Obama and his British masters demonstrates the insanity of this dying breed of oligarchs. America is in a cultural and economic morass -- increasing death rates for the first time in its history, one in 15 U.S. residents addicted to opiates or their equivalents, the highest number of working-age people pushed out of the work force in history. It was learned today, that President-elect Trump had invited opera tenor Andrea Bocelli to sing at the inauguration, but that he was "getting too much heat" from social media and had to drop out. Popular opinion apparently prefers the ugliness of a rock singer lip-syncing, to any expression of beauty.

America expressed its disgust with this decadence by rejecting the Obama/Hillary war and austerity agenda, just as the British and Italians rejected the EU, as the Philippines rejected U.S. imperial dictates, and similar revolutionary ferment is sweeping the western world.

The solution to the nightmare is at hand. Joining China and Russia in the New Silk Road process would not only put the U.S. back in the business of building nations rather than destroying them, but would also allow the rebuilding of the America's decimated industry and decrepit infrastructure. Helga Zepp- LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, said today that nothing short of a global renaissance can address the quality of mind of a population degraded by such "popular culture" and economic depravity. Joining the Schiller Institute should be the first step for all those who wish to be part of this fight for human dignity and classical culture. See: http://www.schillerinstitute.org/about/membership.html